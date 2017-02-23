County will seek state’s help with second body

— The Yakima County Coroner’s Office will ask a state lab to identify the cause of death for a man’s body found on Sunday.

The body of Skyler M. Pourier, 27, of Yakima, was found Sunday in the Yakima River near Birchfield Road.

Coroner Jack Hawkins conducted the autopsy on Tuesday, but the result was inconclusive on cause of death, he said.

“There were no signs of any trauma,” he said yesterday. “The cause of death remains undetermined.”

Hawkins conducted a toxicology screening with Pourier’s blood, with no results.

That test was forwarded to a state toxicology lab.

Pourier was reported missing last October to the Yakima Police Department by a family member.

Pourier’s body was in the water for quite a while and was badly decomposed, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Chief Det. Ed Levesque said.

Pourier’s was the second body found in less than a week.

A woman’s body was found in water under a U.S. Highway 97 bridge near Marion Drain and Jensen Road last Wednesday.

Her death was ruled a homicide after a bullet was recovered from her skeletal remains, records show.

Sheriff’s detectives have not been able to identify the deceased, records show.

The remains are of a woman approximately 5-foot-5, with dark hair and eyes, age from 20-30.

The woman may have been dead six to eight weeks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 800-248-9980.