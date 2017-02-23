‘Little Mermaid’ opens tomorrow

Photo by Julia Hart
Sebastian (Austin White,) urges Ariel (Erica Linde) to consider the wonders ‘under the sea’ in the Sunnyside High School drama department’s winter musical, “Disney The Little Mermaid.” The play, under the direction of Corey Murphy, opens at 7 p.m. tomorrow in the school auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave.
