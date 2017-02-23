Lucina G. Saenz, 86, of Grandview, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in the home that her husband built for her, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lucina was born Aug. 6, 1930, to Guadalupe and Tirsa Gonzalez in China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

She married her soul mate, Natividad Saenz, Nov. 19, 1945.

During the early years of their marriage, they lived in Edinburg, Texas, where most of their children were born.

In 1963, they migrated to the Yakima Valley and made their home in Mabton and later moved to Grandview.

In 1972, Lucina, her husband and children moved into the home that he and their children built for her.

Lucina was a devout Catholic and a Guadalupana.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, where she attended Mass weekly, until she could no longer walk due to her Alzheimer’s.

She spent five-and-a-half years at Prestige Nursing Home, until we brought her home to pass away peacefully.

Mom loved to crochet, make quilts and cook for her family. They were the love and pride of her life.

Lucina is survived by her children, Natividad Jr. (Jane), Dora Elia (Antonio) Beraza, Elida Garcia, Lucia (Gonzalo) Sauceda, Sylvia (Alfonso Ramos), Mariaelena, Daniel (Frances), Leticia and Rodolfo (Margie); 31 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Natividad; children, Leticita, Aleyda and Ricky; and grandchildren, Cynthia Lynn, Lorena and Angelita Nicole.

Viewing and visitation will be from 3 -6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5 p.m., at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday. Feb. 25, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, followed by graveside services at Grandview Cemetery.

A reception will follow graveside services at the Gemstone Hall, on the corner of Grandridge and Munson in Grandview.

Condolences may be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.