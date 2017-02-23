0

Making repairs, brick by brick

Israel Padilla of Padilla Masonry repairs brick in the former Sunnyside Water Works Building at Fifth Street and Grant Avenue. Built in 1930, the building is being converted into a winery and wine tasting room.

Photo by John Fannin
Thursday, February 23, 2017

