Melting snow closes Yakima Valley roads

— A local street was one of four closed due to high water yesterday.

West Satus Road from state Highway 22 to Spencer Road was closed to traffic due to standing water “... caused by warmer weather melting snow,” Yakima County road officials said.

Lateral C Road near Wapato was closed from Marion Drain Road to Pumphouse Road.

And Marion Drain Road was closed from Tecumseh Road to Shaker Church Road and from Shaker Church Road to Pom Pom Road.

Officials also closed Harrah Road from Marian Drain Road south to the end of the road.

“Motorists should seek alternative routes and remain vigilant while driving,” officials said.

Road closures were announced starting at 11 a.m. yesterday and continued through the afternoon and early evening.

Closures will be terminated as waters recede and roads are determined safe for travel, officials said.

Residents are asked to call Yakima County Public Services at 509-574-2300 if they see standing water on county roads.

The county’s efforts come on the heels of work by state Department of Transportation crews who re-opened state Highway 241 to traffic on Saturday.

It had been closed to traffic after a shoulder was eroded near Milepost 19.

State officials continue to monitor the site.

Day-time high temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high 40s the rest of this week, the National Weather Service reports.

However, night-time lows are expected to dip into the mid-20s, and there is an 80 percent chance of rain in the Yakima Valley on Sunday.