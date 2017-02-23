Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

February 21

Information on Wilson Highway.

Information on Birch Street.

Information on East Third Street.

Animal problem on Stassen Way.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Animal problem on Avenue E.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 at Milepost 73.

Resident dispute on West Second Street.

Animal problem on Apache Drive.

Traffic hazard on Pleasant Avenue at Ela Loop.

Traffic hazard on East Bonnieview Road at North Birth Street.

Non-injury crash on Wallace Way.

Animal noise on West Fourth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

February 21

Theft on Main Street.

February 22

Weapon offense on Slayton Road, Toppenish.

MABTON POLICE

February 21

Fraud on B Street.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

February 21, 2017

DISMISSALS

Jesus Alonso Sanabia, dob 02/28/79, third-degree driving while license suspended.

David Mercado, dob 09/03/98, minor in possession and/or consumption, contributing to delinquency and supplying liquor/premises to a minor.

Jose Daniel Alvarez Sanchez, dob 05/30/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Ricardo Hernandez Campuzano, dob 08/26/93, fourth-degree assault.

Ana Bertha Gonzalez, dob 02/04/66, third-degree theft.

Steveejo Rodriguez, dob 03/12/97, false statement to a public servant.

BENCH WARRANT

Leonel Alvarado Barajas, dob 04/18/95, driving under the influence.

Meredith Ann Gates, dob 10/19/84, drug paraphernalia prohibited.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

Amber Jean Guy, dob 01/16/86, No valid operators license without identification. Amended. $550 fine.

Miguel Angel Sanchez, dob 09/10/75, third-degree driving while license suspended. $1,000 fine.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Leonel Alvarado Barajas, dob 04/18/95, vehicle plate not valid/improper attachment.

MITIGATION HEARING

Brenda Alvarez, dob 06/06/92, failure to renew expired registration within two months. $216 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Brenda Teresa Delgadillo, dob 08/24/94, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine. Failure to renew expired registration. $228 fine.

Alexis Julisa Nichole Garcia, dob 11/02/98, speeding too fast for conditions. Six-month stipulated order of compliance and $100 for court costs.

Curtiss Grimm, dob 02/06/88, operating motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Sergio Hurtado Jr., dob 04/12/98, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Martha Ozuna Gabino, dob 01/14/71, speeding too fast for conditions. $100 fine.

Miguel Angel Sanchez, dob 09/10/75, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE

Jose Daniel Alvarez Sanchez, dob 05/30/97, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended. $250 and court costs.

Gared Landon Lewis, dob 02/26/84, fourth-degree assault. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Gared Landon Lewis, dob 02/26/84, threats to do harm. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Cristal Barbara Salud Flores, dob 05/17/97, third-degree theft. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

February 21

Transport to West Mallon Avenue, Spokane.

Animal problem on Waneta Road.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Information on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on Homer Street.

Animal problem on South 11th Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Transport to West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Assist resident on Sunnyside Avenue.

Resident complaint on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Snipes Canal Road.

Assist agency on South Ninth Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.

Harassment on Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on Tacoma Avenue.

Residential alarm on Woodward Street.

Animal problem on Hawthorn Drive.

Traffic hazard on South First Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on South Hill Road at Fourth Street.

February 22

Transport to North Front Street, Yakima.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Ida Belle Street.

Assist agency on South 16th Street.

Assault on Waneta Road.

WAPATO POLICE

February 21

Wanted person on Trader Street.

Residential alarm on West Eighth Street.

Traffic stop on Southpark Drive.

Malicious mischief on West First Street.

Weapon offense on East B Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Brian K. Sanderson

February 21, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Jaime Jimenez, dob 07/18/90, driving under the influence.

Ricardo Mendoza, dob 08/15/70, driving under the influence.

Omar Sosa, dob 05/03/90, driving under the influence.

Osbaldo Bravo, dob 07/07/95, driving under the influence.

Osbaldo Bravo, dob 07/07/95, marijuana possession less than or equal to 40 grams.

Griselda Flores, dob 06/18/86, driving under the influence.

Celso Gomez III, dob 06/15/86, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Julie Dawn Makinen, dob 12/30/71, driving under the influence.

Camilo Enrique Marin Montoya, dob 10/24/85, driving under the influence.

Jovani Abigai Quinones-Gonzalez, dob 08/06/96, supplying liquor/premises to a minor.

Robin Ann Noe, dob 01/19/65, driving under the influence.

John Henry Russell, dob 11/13/69, driving under the influence.

RESTITUTION HEARING

Ana Isabel Ayala, dob 06/20/94, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Brian K. Sanderson

February 22, 2017

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Jose Jesus Chavez Mendoza, dob 07/29/58, driving under the influence.

Ismael Cuevas, dob 11/11/99, driving under the influence.

Sebastian Perez Jimenez, dob 07/11/97, driving under the influence.

Erica Ann Pina, dob 02/23/86, driving under the influence.

Antonio Angel Vela, dob 12/19/92, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Isaac Orduno Estrada, dob 02/11/97, marijuana possession less than/equal to 40 grams.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

February 21

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at Konnowac Pass, Wapato.

Public service on Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Snipes Canal Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Byron Road, Prosser.

Animal problem on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on West Woodin Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Recovered stolen vehicle on Stout Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Braden Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on South 16th Street, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

February 21

Assist resident on Seventh Street.