State hears from Prosser parents

— A state agency has heard from local parents after two school employees were placed on leave following social media posts.

The state Office of the Education Ombudsman has received comment via Facebook, spokeswoman Stephanie Palmquist said.

Ombudsman Rose Spidell declined to indicate what parents said, citing the agency’s privacy guidelines.

“We are a confidential service,” she said yesterday. “We’re trying to make sure every student has access, we’re trying to help facilitate communication between schools and families.”

Schools Superintendent Ray Tolcacher has placed two employees, Prosser Heights Library Assistant Peggy Brown and Keene-Riverview first-grade teacher Cheriese Rhode, on paid administrative leave until further notice.

That action came after the two posted on Facebook against illegal immigration and the Day Without Immigrants boycott last Thursday.

The School Board met in executive session last night “... to discuss with legal counsel threatened or potential litigation and legal risks of potential proposed action or current action,” a press release issued by Tolcacher’s office said.

In open session just before the closed-doors portion of the meeting began, Tolcacher said there would “absolutely not” be action after what he anticipated was going to be a two-hour meeting.

He also declined to indicate whether the executive session is connected with the two staff members on paid leave.

“With all due respect, I’m not going to answer that,” Tolcacher said.

Prosser Education Association President Fred Bray did not return a message seeking comment on his group’s response to the staff placed on leave.

Brown and Rhode were placed on leave due to safety concerns, not because they violated district Facebook policy, Tolcacher has noted.

Brown was placed on leave Tuesday after a series of posts in which she not only supported Rhode’s stance against illegal immigration, but also claimed life was easier during last Thursday’s boycott in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“Lots of grade school kids stayed home today for the immigrants protest. I loved it,” she wrote. “Sure alleviated the overcrowding at school. No out of control kids, like it should be.

“I hope they can do it again soon.”

Rhode was put on leave last Friday after her post provided the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement phone number, 866-347-2423, to report anyone in the country illegally. “If this offended you in anyway do me a favor and unfriend ...”

Their posts went viral locally and nationwide.

Venessa Guizar of Prosser posted, “This is disgusting and I hope the Washington Board of Education gets notified!”

She added, “So this is the kind of teacher Prosser has teaching their kids. What a shame!”

Both workers were put on leave after Tolcacher received complaints about the social media posts.

Spidell said her agency’s message to parents is that schools are not in the business of addressing immigration issues.

“Our public schools are open to all students regardless of immigration status,” she said.