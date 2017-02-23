Sunnyside voices levy concerns

— Schools Superintendent Kevin McKay got to bend Gov. Jay Inslee’s ear Tuesday about impacts of the so-called “levy cliff.”

McKay and superintendents from the Seattle, Lake Washington and Federal Way school districts met in Inslee’s office.

“The governor wanted to know how the levy cliff was impacting school districts,” McKay said. “The one thing we all have in common is that if the levy cliff issue is not solved we’re going to lose funding.”

The cliff refers to a sunset clause lawmakers imposed on levy equalization that expires January 2018.

Schools are hoping for an extension as the legislature also comes to terms with funding the state Supreme Court’s McCleary mandate.

School districts have said the “levy cliff” will force them to plan for budget cuts in the coming months.

Officials estimate school districts statewide will lose about $350 million each year.

Sunnyside schools would lose about $2 million, while larger districts like Seattle could be looking at $40 million in losses. That district may be sending out letters to some teachers that they are out of jobs or re-assigned.

The local school district likely wouldn’t see that scenario, McKay said. That means school staff vacancies may be left unfilled and other cuts.

McKay and his colleagues called on Inslee to have lawmakers prioritize the levy issue.

“This could be a really long session,” McKay said. “Our hope was to push the governor to push the legislature to make a decision earlier.”

As things stand now, Sunnyside schools are planning on multiple budget scenarios.

“We’re having to plan as if the levy issue is not an issue, or planning as if we are going to have to face cuts and then plan without knowing what will come to us with regards to McCleary,” McKay said. “It’s a very complex situation.”

But the meeting wasn’t all policy, it was also a chance for Sunnyside to shine, he said.

“The great thing about the governor is he knew about Sunnyside, the success in our schools. It was nice to have Sunnyside mentioned in the same conversation as Seattle and Lake Washington,” McKay said. “He knew about our graduation rates. I was very impressed.”

And it helped that Inslee knew McKay’s father, Jack McKay.

“He and my dad have had a long relationship on public education,” he said. “My dad was a former superintendent and has known Jay for a long time…. it was like he was a family friend.”