‘Travis Alert’ clears another hurdle

— Legislation named for a Wapato boy was approved yesterday by the House Appropriations Committee.

Rep. Gina McCabe, R-Goldendale, sponsored House Bill 1258 so people can submit information pertaining to their disability to the Enhanced 911 program.

McCabe said it will allow dispatchers to deliver critical information to first responders during emergencies.

Travis King, the bill’s namesake, spoke in favor of the bill Tuesday in Olympia.

His mother, Threasa King, contacted McCabe about her autistic son and her concerns about emergency care.

McCabe sponsored the bill last year. It passed 96-1 in the House, but timed out in the Senate before lawmakers could take a final vote.

The bill would also create training for first responders, providing instruction on how to best respond to emergencies involving those with special needs.

“Passing this bill would be an important first step in caring for the most vulnerable among us,” McCabe said. “My bill would provide both families and first responders with peace of mind.”

The bill previously cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 3.