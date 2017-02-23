Two in court on gun charges

— Two Lower Yakima Valley men appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Nazario D. Cendejas, 27, of Grandview, is charged with driving under the influence, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree driving while license suspended, records show.

Ruben T. Fuentes, 34, of Prosser, is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as aiding and abetting both driving under the influence and first-degree driving while license suspended, records show.

They were arrested at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Old Inland Empire Road after officers responded to a fight at Herb’s Bar and Grill, records show.

Cendejas and Fuentes were allegedly involved in the fight, but no charges were filed, records show.

After they were taken into custody on driving under the influence and driving while suspended charges, officers found a gun inside the passenger door storage area, records show.

Fuentes said the gun was his and that he allowed Cendejas to handle the weapon, despite knowing he is a convicted felon, records show.

Fuentes told officers he was storing the gun in his vehicle “... in case they needed it later.”

When asked, Fuentes said he might need it “... in case someone shot at them or something.”