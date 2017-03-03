City to review variance

The city’s Board of Adjustment will hear a setback variance request for 827 Market St. during a meeting next week.

Leonard and Sunny Wright are making the proposal for side yard setbacks to accommodate an addition to their home. City code calls for a 10-foot setback and the Wrights are seeking a 5-foot variance.

The Board meets at 6 p.m. on March 2 in City Hall, 601 Seventh St.