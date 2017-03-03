Council to review vacancy

— The City Council will review a vacant seat during its meeting Monday night.

The council’s District No. 3 seat has been unfilled for more than six weeks since Spencer Martin’s resignation on Jan. 2.

Two candidates have applied for the position, Ron Stremler and Betty Garza.

Stremler, 72, was the first to seek the post. He is a former police reserve officer and business owner.

An electrical contractor, Stremler owned Sun Valley Electric. It was one of three businesses at 181 Factory Road destroyed by fire on Jan. 13.

He retired last year, he said, and indicated no plans to re-open the shop.

In his application for the council seat, Stremler said his interest is “... in moving the city forward” for business development.

In his application, Stremler said he was in the police reserves from 1990 to 1994.

The Lynden native also served in the Washington Air National Guard from 1964-70.

Stremler and his wife, Bettie (Mellema), and their three children moved to Sunnyside in 1976.

Betty Garza, 56, also filed for the vacant District No. 3 seat, but has only lived in the city for three months, well short of the one-year residency required by state law.

“I would like to help improve the community I am a part of and I was raised in,” Garza said in her application.

She is a 1979 Sunnyside High School graduate, but moved out of state.

She returned in 2006, settling in Grandview with her two sons. Garza moved back to Sunnyside in November 2016, she said.

Mayor Jim Restucci has indicated the council may seek input from the city’s contract attorney on how to handle Garza’s application.

Whomever the council appoints, that person will need to run for the post during the November general election if they want to retain the council seat.

The City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.

In other action Monday night, the council will consider a rezone request, review bargaining agreements and receive the 2016 report presentation from the Sunnyside Arts Commission.