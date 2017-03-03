Irrigation districts battle through winter weather woes

— Even as Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District crews deal with a sink hole at 204 Zillah Ave., they are also hustling to complete other projects before the water is turned on next month.

“SVID has the sink hole secured,” Assistant Manager of Operations David Bos said. “When the ground dries a bit and water levels subside we will get in there and see what it’s going to take for repairs.”

Elsewhere in the district, Bos said the enclosed lateral improvement project will wrap up first, but other projects have been delayed.

“Winter weather has slowed projects some,” he said. “Crews have been working overtime the last three weeks to make up for down time due to weather.”

An official date for turning on the irrigation water has not yet been set, but Bos said it will likely be around March 20.

“SVID has a great crew,” he said. “I have no doubt that water will be ready to flow when it needs to.”

The Roza Irrigation District is scheduled to turn water on March 15.

“The weather will dictate if we need to delay the start up,” District Manager Scott Revell said. “We missed five days due to weather this winter, mostly icy roads.”

Any delay will be decided when Roza’s Board of Directors meet March 7, he said.

Snow and ice have impacted off-season plans.

“Several projects were deferred or delayed,” he said. “Typically we would start burning today (Wednesday). There is still snow in the main canal.”

Crews from both irrigation districts burn off weeds and undergrowth on canal banks before turning on the water.

Warmer temperatures and melting snow also pose issues.

“Roza crews have been working 50-hour weeks for the past month and will be adding some 10-hour Saturdays, as well,” Revell said. “The muddy roads have slowed progress. We have places that can be accessed by 4x4 trucks in the morning when things are frozen, but we need tracked equipment to get out in the afternoon when it warms up.”

The abundance of snow provides hope for the coming water year, but it is a tempered optimism, he said.

“The snowpack is a bit below average,” Revell said. “Not a major concern yet if we don’t get warm rains and it continues to build.”

The federal Bureau of Reclamation will issue the first 2017 water supply forecast on March 6.

A lack of snow led to the drought of 2015, one of the worst in decades. Water supplies were so diminished that Roza irrigators received less than half their usual allotment that summer.

Revell said a state report issued this week highlighted the financial cost of the 2015 drought.

“Losses in Roza are estimated at just under $77 million,” he said. “Statewide losses are estimated between $633-$773 million.”