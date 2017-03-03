Legends Casino on the grow

Legends Casino’s new six-story, 200-room hotel opens tomorrow. Hotel staff are now taking reservations for March 1.

The $90 million expansion and renovation of the Legends campus began in 2014, General Manager Letisha Peterson said yesterday, as she provided tours of hotel rooms, the gaming floor and lobby.

Customers traveling to Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road, have watched as the skyline across the gaming establishment changed over the past three years.

Beginning with the Porte Cochere opening on the northwest side of the building to the spacious lobby, the casino sparkles with contemporary design.

The design also pays homage to the Yakama Nation’s culture.

Large pillars of rock are softened by artistic tributes to the nation’s fishing culture featured in the hotel lobby’s chandelier and fishing platforms in the casino lobby.

Peterson said the casino and hotel campus will eventually hire more than 1,000 people.

“We are posting new job listings on our web site every day,” she said, noting an additional 200 workers are still needed.

She said work is ongoing to remodel the older portions of the casino and in the future the events center will also be re-opened.

Once completed the new resort and conference center will be expanded more than 50,000 square feet.

A portion of the large expansion opened in late January and featured nearly 1,500 new slots, with 18 tables for other games such as blackjack, Spanish 21, roulette or craps.

A keno and poker room are also available. In a few months, the hotels and casino will be open 24/7 and the restaurant will begin serving breakfast, she said.

The state-of-the-art kitchen was greatly expanded to create foods for the locally popular Legends Buffet, all under the command of head chef Fernando Berrum.

He said food theme days such as Seafood Thursday will continue, as will Native American Saturday.

The dining room has been expanded to seat 375 diners comfortably, he said.

And the buffet is now located in an expanded non-smoking area of the casino.

The hotel has rooms that can connect to accommodate family or business groups.

“We are open to serve not only family and business people, but travelers with four-legged friends,” Peterson said. “We have a fitness, indoor swimming pool with an excellent view of Mt. Adams and even valet parking.”