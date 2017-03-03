Offender registers at new address

— A local convicted sex offender has registered his new address with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Jay Tucker, 32, was convicted of first-degree rape in 1999 and for failing to register as a sex offender in 2016, records show.

Yesterday, he registered his address in the 300 block of Seventh Street, records show.

Tucker has served his time and is not being sought by law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said.

His classification level indicates the potential to re-offend, records show.