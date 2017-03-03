Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE
February 22
Assist resident on Hillcrest Road.
Animal problem on Birch Street.
Animal problem on Eberle Place.
Medical emergency on West Fifth Street.
Animal problem on Interstate 82.
Assist resident on West Second Street.
Runaway juvenile on West Second Street.
Civil matter on West Second Street.
Suspicious circumstance on West Main Street.
Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.
Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.
Malicious mischief on North Fourth Street.
February 23
Business alarm on East Old Prosser Road.
GRANGER POLICE
February 22
Residential alarm on Matthew Street.
MABTON POLICE
February 22
Court order violation on Fourth Avenue.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
February 22
Information on Yakima Valley Highway.
Runaway juvenile on West Edison Avenue.
Welfare check on Franklin Court at South 16th Street.
Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.
Transport to West Wine Country Road.
Public service on Sheller Road.
Found property on Homer Street.
Warrant service on Homer Street.
Drugs on North 16th Street.
Information on Homer Street.
Assist agency on South Ninth Street.
Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.
Residential alarm on West Edison Avenue.
Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.
Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.
Animal problem on South Frist Street at Crescent Avenue.
Domestic disturbance on Woods Road.
Information on Sheller Road.
Information on North Sixth Street.
Traffic offense on Bridge Street at Crescent Avenue.
Assist resident on South 16th Street.
Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.
Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue.
February 23
Transport to North Front Street.
Domestic disturbance on West Maple Avenue.
WAPATO POLICE
February 22
Information on North Central Avenue.
Runaway juvenile on West Third Street.
Attempt to locate on Donald Road.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
February 22
Hit-and-run crash on Buena Road, Zillah.
Public service on Alexander road, Sunnyside.
Residential alarm on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.
Suspicious circumstance on Blaine Road at Orchardvale Road.
Welfare check on Wells Gap Road, Prosser.
Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.
Suspicious circumstance on Lowry Road, Outlook.
ZILLAH POLICE
February 22
Juvenile problem on Second Avenue.
Assault on Vintage Valley Parkway.
Theft on Second Avenue.
Unwanted guest on First Avenue.
