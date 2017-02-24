Sherry Rose Johnson, 56, of Sunnyside, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Sunnyside.
She was born May 23, 1960, in Wenatchee.
Viewing and visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Neighborhood Assembly of God in Sunnyside. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Neighborhood Assembly of God
Burial will be on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
