Sherry Rose Johnson, 56, of Sunnyside, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born May 23, 1960, in Wenatchee.

Viewing and visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Neighborhood Assembly of God in Sunnyside. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Neighborhood Assembly of God

Burial will be on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.