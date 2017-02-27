0

Daddies and their daughters

Daniel Tiliano of Sunnyside shares a dance with his daughter, Mia Tiliano, during a Daddy and Daughter Dance on Saturday night in Sunnyside. Tiliano was also there with his daughter Isabella.

Photo by John Fannin
Monday, February 27, 2017

Photo by John Fannin

Photographer Jesahel Almazan positions Yelena Jaribay, left, and Jasmine Lopez for a portrait with a Shetland pony during Saturday night’s Daddy Daughter dance at Navarro’s Family Center in Sunnyside.

Photo by John Fannin

Millah Flores of Prosser enjoys quiet time with her father, Luis Flores.

Photo by John Fannin

Photo by John Fannin

