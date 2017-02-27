Ellis Morgan, 81, of Yakima, passed away suddenly, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Yakima Memorial Hospital.



He was born June 3, 1935, to Ernest and Hazel (Gamel) Morgan in Chadwick, Mo.

He moved with his family in 1938, to Sunnyside.

Ellis graduated with the Sunnyside High School class of 1953.

On June 12, 1955, he married Miriam Carnes in Sunnyside, and together they made their home in Yakima. In 1963, they moved to Tracy, Calif., until 1973, when they returned to Sunnyside where they lived until the light of his life, Miriam, passed away in March 2010.

They were married for 55 wonderful years.

After her passing, Ellis moved to Yakima to be near his son’s family.

Ellis was a master mechanic who worked at various auto and farming equipment establishments in Yakima and the valley over his career.

He enjoyed building and remodeling and briefly had his own contracting company, until he retired for health reasons in 1998.



He enjoyed restoring cars, exploring the outdoors, going for drives, “just to see what was over there”, hunting, archery, and most of all he loved to go trout fishing along Yakima river and the streams of the Cascades and California mountains.

His favorite moments however, were spent surrounded by his loving family at holidays or any other opportunity for family gatherings.

Ellis is survived by his sister, Aletha Ormonde; sons, Doug Morgan (Mona) of Richland and Mike Morgan (Kim) of Yakima; grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Treena and Juston; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Miriam.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 2, at Smith Funeral Home, with burial to follow at the Outlook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his memory may contribute to; The Memorial Foundation (509) 576-5794 or visit, Memfound.org.

