Gun display leads to charge

— A Zillah man is accused of pointing his gun at another motorist.

Thomas E. Inions, 51, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Friday on a charge of second-degree assault, records show.

The Washington State Patrol arrested him Thursday at his home, 590 Vintage Road, a probable cause document shows.

It stemmed from a confrontation at Milepost 63 on Interstate 82 in Sunnyside, where a truck driver said a man in a white Chevrolet Silverado pointed a semi-automatic gun at him and sped up, records show.

The motorist said he and the other man, later identified as Inions, had no prior incidents, records show.

Inions said the other motorist was following him and driving erratically, records show. He admitted to being in the area at the time of the incident, but denied pointing his Ruger pistol.

Inions then gave his pistol and concealed pistol license to a trooper, records show.