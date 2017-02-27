‘Town hall’ event attracts 300 protestors against Newhouse

— Organizers are estimating as many as 300 people turned out Saturday for a rally protesting Congressman Dan Newhouse’s lack of town hall meetings.

Backed by the 4th Congressional District chapter of Indivisible, the event on Washington State University’s Tri-Cities’ campus called on Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, to resist President Donald J. Trump’s policies.

It was in a “town hall” format, with comments directed at Newhouse, who was not present.

“Tell Rep. Dan Newhouse to support his constituents and not repeal the Affordable Care Act,” the Fourth District chapter posted on social media.

Newhouse has in the past proposed legislation banning the act, also known as “Obamacare.”

Trump, during his campaign, indicated one of his first actions would be to repeal the law.

Backers of the Indivisible movement said they agree on two principles, according to their website:

“1. Donald Trump’s agenda will take America backwards and must be stopped.

“2. In order to work together to achieve this goal, we must model the values of inclusion, tolerance and fairness.

“We are focusing on defense against the Trump agenda rather than developing an entire alternative policy agenda,” they said.



As for the lack of town halls, Newhouse is meeting with constituents in individual groups, spokesman Will Boyington said. Some of those were arranged months in advance.

Newhouse will have telephone town halls, he said.

Saturday’s event followed a protest in Yakima last Thursday that drew about 100 participants.

Earlier this month, more than 140 people attended an event in Omak to request a meeting with Newhouse, the Methow Valley News said.

Newhouse didn’t attend and was represented by staff members, the newspaper reported.

Issues included health care, immigration, government ethics, public lands, federal regulations, national security, environment and climate change.

That meeting, too, included calls for Newhouse to not support repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the newspaper reported.