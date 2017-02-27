Trial date set for Sunnyside assault

A local man will stand trial March 6 after being accused of stabbing a man last February.

Jose Pedro Linares, also known as Linares-Rivera, 27, is charged with second-degree assault, court records show.

He appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Friday.

Judge Gayle M. Harthcock denied Linares’ motion for new counsel, records show.

He is also scheduled to go to trial March 27 on a charge of third-degree assault of an officer, records show. It stems from an alleged attack on a corrections officer.

He allegedly was involved in the Feb. 4, 2016, stabbing of a 32-year-old man at the Agitation Station laundromat, 100 W. Lincoln Ave., records show.

The victim and two little girls were loading clothing into a vehicle when Linares approached him, records show.

Linares asked the man about his gang affiliation, then stabbed him in the back when he said he was not in a gang, records show.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to Sunnyside Community Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, records show.

Linares was arrested the day after the alleged stabbing, records show.

Police issued an appeal for information about his whereabouts. They found him at the local WorkSource office after responding to an altercation, records show.

Police initially identified Linares and his brother, Jose Ascension Linares, who was wanted for questioning on an unrelated theft, records show.

Officers determined Jose Ascension Linares was not involved in the attack, but was present during the stabbing, records show.