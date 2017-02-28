Loretta Cunningham, 93, formerly of Yakima and Sunnyside, died Feb. 18, 2017, in Seattle, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.





Loretta was born June 30, 1923, in Kenmare, N.D., the youngest of 11 children born to John and Mary Bauer.

She grew-up on the family farm where she learned the value of hard work.

Loretta often told stories about working on the farm, milking cows and driving the truck and tractor during harvest season.

She was the only child in her family to graduate from high school.

Loretta proudly recalled having to often walk quite a distance to attend school. Upon graduation from high school, she moved to San Francisco, Calif. and worked in the office of the Southern Pacific Railroad.

Loretta loved the excitement and activity of city life, particularly along Fisherman’s Wharf and while riding the cable cars.

Loretta left San Francisco and moved to Sunnyside to lend a helping hand to her sister, Regina.

She became active in Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, where she met her husband, Jack, at a young adult group.

Jack and Loretta were married May 3, 1949, in Minot, N. D.

For 50 years, Loretta and Jack owned and operated the Appliance Center Warehouse, in Sunnyside.

They often won incentive trips which inspired a love of travel in the young couple, and travel they did! Together, they visited nearly every continent, enjoying the sights, sounds and diversity they encountered. The grandchildren always looked forward to the souvenirs Jack and Loretta brought them.

Loretta was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

She had a ready smile, a quick wit and generous, welcoming spirit.

She loved being a homemaker and was a superb cook. She enjoyed preparing delicious meals and entertaining her family, especially during the holidays.

Her love of family helped create life-long memories for her children and grandchildren, whom she loved to spoil.

She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her, especially her family and friends.

In addition to Loretta’s love of family and sense of humor, many of us will greatly miss her fantastic pies!

Loretta, is survived by two children, Rosemary (Frank) Barnes of Seattle and Mike (Jeanne) Cunningham of Yakima; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, after 52 years of marriage; her parents, John and Mary Bauer; seven brothers; three sisters; and two grandsons, Benjamin Cunningham and Timothy Cunningham.

Loretta was a devout Catholic her entire life.

A vigil service will be at 6:30, Thursday, March 2, in the chapel at Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima.



The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, March 3, in the chapel at Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the H.A. Reinhold Scholarship fund c/o Holy Family Catholic Church, or a donation in Loretta’s name to the charity of your choice.