Maria Berta Zavala Moreno, 61, of Mabton, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Mabton.

She was born May 9, 1955, in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, with recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 2, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, followed by a luncheon at Saint Joseph’s gymnasium.

