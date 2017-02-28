Raymond Claus Larson, 96, of Sunnyside, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born Aug. 15, 1920, in Tilden, Neb.

There will be no formal funeral service at Mr. Larson’s request.

Private interment will be at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.