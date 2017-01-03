Ruth Ann Wininger Wilson, 97, of Estill, S.C. and a former lower valley resident, died Dec. 30, 2016, in Estill.
She was born April 28, 1919, in Shoules, Ind.
Viewing and visitation will be 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
