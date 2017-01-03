Stanley Wayne Barnett, 80, of Grandview, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Richland.

Stan was born July 28, 1936, in Rush Springs, Okla., son of Allie Mae (Moody) and Noah Barnett.

He received his education in Sunnyside and graduated with the Class of 1956.

Stan served four years in the United States Army. Following his military service, he met and married Freda Rogers in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.



Freda passed away on Oct. 19, 1979. Stan later married Vicky Eveland, June 25, 1983, in Yakima.



He worked construction for 12 years at the Hanford Project. Stan also owned and operated Barnett Cleaning Service for 15 years.

He enjoyed fishing, playing pinochle, going to the casino and cherished time spent with his grandchildren.



Stan was a very generous man. He never met a stranger and would talk your arm and leg off.



He was a member of the Anchor Point Church in Grandview.



Stan is survived by his wife, Vicky Barnett of Grandview; children, Gary (Kathy) Barnett, of Wapato, Carrie (Mario) Herrera, of Mabton, Shannon (Jason) Yanez, of Grandview, Tami (Rick) Rodriguez, of Sunnyside, Rob (Brandee) Wegner, of Connell and Michelle Ausere, of Richland; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Freda Barnett; granddaughter, Willa Rose Wegner; brother, Deward; and two sisters, Billie and Doris.



Viewing and visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Anchor Point Church in Grandview, with military honors.

Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Grandview. Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.