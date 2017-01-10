Gunshot revelry strikes Mabton home

— New Year’s morning gunfire hit a local home.

Red duct tape now covers damage caused by random gunfire striking Laura Gaye Vandermyn’s house just after midnight New Year’s Day.

No one was injured.

She said she was in bed when she heard the first bullet break the

window next to her bed.

“I got up to check what happened when the second bullet stuck the same window,” she said.

The bullets stuck in the double pane windows in her Fifth Avenue home at 12:02 a.m.

When police responded to her 911 call, they could still hear semi-automatic guns going off from all directions, she said.

“It was scary,” Vandermyn said.

The shots apparently came from different guns from a long distance, she said.

“The bullets didn’t have energy to get through my blinds,” she said.

Police officers collected the bullet shells, describing them as a 9 mm and a 45 mm, she said.

“I asked them if there was anything they could do to shut down the gunfire. They said no,” Vandermyn said.

“We’re way out gunned here,” Sgt. Lee Reed told Vandermyn, according to her social media post.

“It was more gunfire than I have ever heard here,” she said.

Vandermyn, who worked as a reporter in Chicago on New Year’s Eve 1968, said Sunday night was as bad as that night.



“I was working in a new high rise ghetto,” she said. “Police told the residents to stay inside to stay safe.

“Our local police officers said they had never see anything like this happening in Mabton as this year,” she said.

Vandermyn said people shooting their guns off into the sky on New Year’s Eve forget those bullets must come down.

“They just don’t have any respect for the weapons,” she said. “Bullets can travel a long way.”

Gunfire and fireworks were not limited to Mabton on New Year’s Eve.

Those celebratory activities went on throughout the region.

However, no other cities reported damage from celebratory gunfire.

“We understand that people want to celebrate, but you’ve got to be safe and pay attention,” Prosser City Administrator David Stockdale said.