Jack R. Nealy Jr., 69, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his beloved wife and children, Nov. 30, 2016.

Born in Bremerton, he was raised in Grandview, where he met Mary Nealy (née Hallman), the love of his life. Together they started a family in Sunnyside, a place they would call home for the next 45 years.

Above all else, Jack loved his family. Not just the Nealys and the Hallmans, but all of his family. The crew he raced with at Sunny Grand Speedway in the 1970’s, was his family.

The patrons at both the Blue Moon Tavern and the Pub Tavern (where he served as one of the friendliest bartenders ever…unless you crossed a line and had to meet “nasty” Jack) were his family. The staff, customers and vendors he worked with at the Farm Shop for the last 17 years were his family.

To just know Jack for even a fleeting moment was enough to instantly become a member of his family. If you met him, he was a best friend. If you were a best friend, you loved him. If he loved you, he would fight for you.

He loved to spend time with each of the members of his family: making small talk, cracking jokes, discussing sports or current events, and most importantly, providing a much needed pep talk when he knew you needed one. He could also be perfectly content to just sit with you, enjoying a quiet moment where barely a few words were spoken, but a million thoughts and emotions shared.

His hobbies included camping, NASCAR (his obsession) and most importantly, enjoying life and all its adventures with Mary.

Jack is survived by his wife, Mary; mother, Patsy; sons, Chris (Alison) and Cory (Lorri); grandsons, Parker, Hunter, Cooper, and Michael; granddaughter, Lindsay; great-grandsons, Johnny and Benny; great-granddaughter, Kendra; his buddy, Shadow; and if you knew him... you.

Jack was preceded in death by the loving family that raised him; Helen and Jess Nealy; as well as his father, Jack Nealy Sr.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the Sunnyside V.F.W.

