Marlene Maxine Libsack, 80, of Yakima, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Yakima.



Maxine was born in Bayard, Neb., Feb. 1, 1936, to Bruce and Helen Atkins.

The family moved to Alliance, Neb. in 1946.

Marlene met Kenneth Libsack in 1953, and they married in Aug. of 1954.

She was a wonderful homemaker. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, baking and playing pinochle with friends.

Maxine was an avid Mariners fan.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

She is lovingly survived by her husband of 62 years, Kenny; four daughters; Lorrie (Kevin) Fisher, Kari Pace, Diane Libsack, and Jeri (Scott) Harrison; her sister, Clara Mae Raes; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Art and Gary Atkins.

A celebration of her life will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Christ Lutheran Church, 5606 W. Lincoln, in Yakima.

To share a memory with the family, please visit www.brooksidefhc.com

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is in care of arrangements.