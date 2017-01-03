Otto Baerlein, 89, of Granger, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father, Thursday Dec. 29, 2016, in Sunnyside.

Otto was born Dec. 2, 1927, in Blumenfeld, Ukraine, the son of Mathilde (George) and Jakob Baerlein.

He received his education in the Ukraine.

In his early years, Otto was a cabinet maker and then became a farmer.



He served in the military in Europe.

Otto came to the United States in 1952.

He loved to play pool, hit the casino and work on his farm. He was a member of the Conoco Coffee Club.

He was a member of the Lutheran Church.

Otto is survived by a niece, Romy (Greg) Zickovich; nephew, Edwin Baerlein; great- niece, Annika (Ben) Coulton; great-nephew, Tristan Zickovich and the Harris Families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jakob and Mathilde; brothers, Jakob “Jack”; infant brother, Daniel; infant sister, Martha; and longtime partner, Erma Harris.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Lower Valley Memorial Garden, in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Otto’s online memorial book can do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

