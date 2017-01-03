SUNNYSIDE — Classes are on a two-hour delay today in the Sunnyside, Grandview, Prosser, Paterson, Mabton, Mt. Adams, Toppenish and Zillah school districts due to snow and poor road conditions.
The Granger School District is canceling classes today.
Sunnyside city councilman resigns January 3, 2017
Snow cancels, delays classes January 3, 2017
