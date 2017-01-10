Sunnyside councilman steps down

— The City Council has a vacancy after one of its members resigned yesterday.

Spencer Martin, submitted his resignation letter to Mayor Jim Restucci.

The council will formally accept his resignation during its Jan. 9 meeting, Restucci said.

“I have given this issue much thought, and I have decided that I no longer wish to serve on city council,” Martin said in his letter. “I am hereby submitting my letter of resignation effective immediately.”

The decision came down to the council’s lack of movement on issues.

“I ran for election to try and make changes to get things in Sunnyside to work,” Martin said this morning. “I just found no matter what I tried to do I couldn’t get them to budge on issues I think are important.”

Martin declined to specify the issues.

Restucci noted Martin did not identify the reason for his resignation in the letter, but said time constraints have been a factor for the Sunnyside High School engineering and robotics teacher.

“He’s been busy and missed a few meetings,” Restucci said.

Martin also in recent years withdrew from serving on boards and commissions to which council members are usually appointed, he said.

Restucci thanked Martin for his work on the council.

“I appreciate his service to the community,” Restucci said. “He’s a good guy and I hate to see him go.”

After the remaining six council members accept his resignation on Jan. 9, the city will likely establish a 30-day application period for residents within District No. 3, the post Martin held.

The district encompasses roughly an area that includes Edison Avenue south to Aho Construction’s Harvest Village development.

Call City Clerk Deborah Estrada at 509-836-6310 for application details.