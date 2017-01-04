'12th Man' poster coming Friday

— The Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1) open the postseason this weekend by hosting the Detroit Lions (9-7).

Kickoff is 5:15 p.m. For those not attending the game in person, it is scheduled to air on Fox.

The Seahawks are 9-0 at home in the postseason since 2005; their last home playoff loss was to the St. Louis Rams in 2004.

With a trip to Super Bowl on the line, the state’s “12th Man” isn’t taking any chances. If you’re pulling out all the stops for the coming Wildcard Weekend game, then we’d like to see it.

On Friday, The Daily Sun will be publishing its first “12th Man” pride poster of this playoff season, featuring artwork from award-winning political cartoonist Brad Skiff of Bridgeport.

The artwork depicts a seahawk flying over the Seahawks home stadium. But there will be much more to it than that.

The poster will include advertising from local businesses supporting the ‘Hawks in their quest for a Super Bowl berth. And it will include photos of the area’s “12th Man,” submitted by newspaper readers around the Lower Yakima Valley, state and nation.

The posters will be in a pull-out format in the newspaper, allowing residents and business owners to proudly display them in their homes and work places.

“This is the second year we offered the promotion,” Publisher Roger Harnack said. “It was met with such enthusiasm, we thought we’d offer it again.”

The newspaper is accepting digital photographs of fans wearing their Seahawks best to be published on the back of the poster. Due to space limitations, not all submitted photographs will be printed in the newspaper.

The poster will also be available in the e-edition.

Readers can email digital photos to news@dailysunnews.com, or send files via Facebook to the newspaper’s page. Readers should include names and hometowns of individuals in submitted photos, as well as contact information.

Photos that will be considered for this week’s poster must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. tomorrow.

As long as the Seahawks continue winning, The Daily Sun will publish a new poster weekly.

The ‘Hawks are an 8-point favorite against the Lions.

If Seattle wins, the ‘Hawks will play the Falcons at 1:35 p.m. Jan. 14 in Atlanta.

If Detroit comes out victorious, the Lions travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys at 1:40 p.m. Jan. 15. Former Sunnyside football standout Scott Linehan is the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys.