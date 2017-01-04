Betty Jean (Sakas) Stills, 55, of Sunnyside, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

She was born Aug. 29, 1961, to Richard Paul Sakas and Dona Jean Hull in Yakima.

Betty is survived by her sons, Jon (Jessica) of Zillah, Joshua (Maricela) of Sunnyside, Shawn (Priscilla) of Grandview and Zack (Karla) of Sunnyside; a brother, Stephen (Becky) of Redmond; a sister, Kathy; and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dona.

A private family service will be at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.