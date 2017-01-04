Car theft accusation

— A Mabton man is accused of stealing a car from Sunnyside.

Juan Nunez Fuentes, 29, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday, charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, records show.

Fuentes was arrested Dec. 26 in the parking lot of Xpress Mart, 631 West First St., a probable cause document shows.

He initially fled on foot when an officer parked his cruiser to block his car in the parking lot, records show. Fuentes fled on foot and was captured seven blocks later.

He initially denied knowing the car was stolen, records show. Later, he admitted to stealing the vehicle in Sunnyside.