Crash reported

TOPPENISH — No injuries were reported in a crash yesterday.
Thomas T. Nichols, 57, of Yakima, was southbound in a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up on state Highway 97 when he slid past the intersection at Buster Road, the Washington State Patrol said.
Nichols backed up to make a turn onto Buster Road and crashed into a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Jennifer C. Shike, 39, of Union Gap, troopers said. Shike’s vehicle was stopped at a stop sign at Buster Road.
There were no injuries, troopers said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts; neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment