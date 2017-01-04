Crash reported

— No injuries were reported in a crash yesterday.

Thomas T. Nichols, 57, of Yakima, was southbound in a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up on state Highway 97 when he slid past the intersection at Buster Road, the Washington State Patrol said.

Nichols backed up to make a turn onto Buster Road and crashed into a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Jennifer C. Shike, 39, of Union Gap, troopers said. Shike’s vehicle was stopped at a stop sign at Buster Road.

There were no injuries, troopers said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts; neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.