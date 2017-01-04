Estela Flores, 67, of Sunnyside, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Sunnyside.
She was born May 9, 1949, in Colima, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be 1-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
