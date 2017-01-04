Hit-and-run driver charged

PASCO — A Prosser man is accused of a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve.
John D. Ripplinger, 21, was arrested for failing to stop when ordered, police said.
Officers were called at 10:28 p.m. on a reported hit-and-run crash involving a black Suzuki at the off-ramp to Court Street from Interstate 395, records show.
