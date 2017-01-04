Pick-up theft in Granger

GRANGER — A local man is accused of stealing a pick-up.
Isidoro Padilla Jr., 36, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a probable cause document shows.
He was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of East A Street, records show.
Officer Jared Olivas stopped in the area initially because he saw a pit bull that appeared to not have food or water, records show.
He then found Padilla Jr. in a stolen pick-up, records show.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment