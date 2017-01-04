Pick-up theft in Granger

— A local man is accused of stealing a pick-up.

Isidoro Padilla Jr., 36, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a probable cause document shows.

He was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of East A Street, records show.

Officer Jared Olivas stopped in the area initially because he saw a pit bull that appeared to not have food or water, records show.

He then found Padilla Jr. in a stolen pick-up, records show.