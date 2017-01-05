Antonio Degante-Vargas, 88, of Sunnyside, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born July, 5, 1928, in Jicotlan, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, with recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.