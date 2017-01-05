Author hosts book signing

YAKIMA — Wapato author Terry Winetsky will host a booking-signing party for his latest book “Belagana-Belazana: An Outsider’s Quest in the Navajo Nation” at 3 p.m. Saturday in the sunroom at Northtown Coffeehouse, 32 N. Front St.
Winetsky will be available to sign his book as well as discuss other titles in his American Teachers Series.
