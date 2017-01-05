Learn a new dance

MOXEE — Consider learning round dances and two step at the Gate Swingers classes at 3 p.m. Sundays at the Yakima Square and Round Dance Center, 207 E. Charron Road, Moxee.
Lessons begin at 5 p.m. and there is a small charge per lesson.
For call 409-654-4789 for details or visit www.centralareacouncil.org/gateswingers.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment