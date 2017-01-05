Moon exhibit opens in May

SEATTLE — The Museum of Flight will open the “Space Race to the Moon” exhibit about the American and Soviet during the 1960s on May 20.
The exhibit will be the first public display of the long-lost rocket engines that launched Apollo astronauts to the Moon.
The historic Apollo 12 and 16 F-1 engines that boosted the mighty Saturn V Moon rockets were lost at the bottom of the sea for 43 years until discovered and raised by Seattle-based Bezos Expeditions in 2013.
The exhibit will also feature many other artifacts from the “Space Race”, including Moon rocks, a lunar roving “moon buggy,” the only Viking Mars lander on Earth, space suits and the first Apollo spacecraft.
