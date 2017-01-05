Play opens this weekend

ELLENSBURG — “The Mountaintop,” a play about a man’s last day on earth, opens at Central Washington University’s Tower Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, in McConnell Hall, 400 E. University Way.
The performance is part of the campus’ Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Admission is free.
Call 509-963-1750 for details.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment