Visit a gallery for inspiration

— What better way to start off the new year for inspiration than to visit local art galleries?

Central Washington has several fine galleries from which to choose and, fortunately, both are featuring new exhibits this month.

New shows are opening in Yakima at the Larson Gallery, 1015 S. 16th St. and at the Gallery by the Park, 89 Lee Blvd. in Richland.

Tuesday, the Desert Fiber Arts opened a four-week show at the Richland gallery featuring hand spun and knitted garments, woven baskets, art pieces and wall hangings.

An artist reception will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the gallery for the “Metamorphosis 2017” show.

Looms, spinning wheels, along will docents demonstrating their use, will be a part of the show which runs through Jan. 27.

Show coordinator Susan Schmieman said the theme is based on the change of fiber to cloth, “…much like going from a cocoon to a butterfly.”

Featured artist will be weaver and fiber artist Christine Simonen of Richland.

At Larson’s Gallery, tucked into the corner of Yakima Valley College campus, will host an artist reception from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 12 for the opening of “Ishaan Raga, the Art of Dr. Deepali Mahanta Kayal.” The show will be on display through Feb. 25, gallery spokesman Randy LaPierre said.

He suggested those wishing to attend the showing call the gallery at 509-574-4875 for a visitor’s parking pass, if visiting on weekdays (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Permits are not required during the gallery’s weekend hours, La Pierre said.

A show featuring creations by Yakima artist Thomas Chott will open with an artist reception from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima.

The show runs through March 11 at the Seasons. Call 509-453-1888 for details.

For people visiting Gilbert’s Cellars, 5 N. Front St., the work of Yakima artists Ty Paxton and Jeremy Dubow will be on display throughout the month.

The Gallery by the Park will be water painting classes with Felicia Follum, from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 21. This class will include a tea party.

Tickets for this class must be purchased in advance, via www.galleryatthepark.org. The “Empty Bowls” workshop will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, in three one-hour sessions. Participants will learn how to make hand-built clay bowls.

The workshop is free and open to people of all skill levels. The bowls made during the workshop will support the Empty Bowls project. Donations to help cover the cost of supplies are welcome, but not required. Call the gallery at 509-943-9815 to be added to the class, as space is limited.