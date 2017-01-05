Visit local air museum

YAKIMA — McAllister Air Museum, 2008 S. 16th Ave., highlights the history of aviation in Central Washington.
The museum boasts an early flight stimulator, model aircraft collections and World War II memorabilia.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
To arrange group tours, call 509-457-4933.
