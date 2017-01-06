1957: Crews devise a tool to deal with icy streets

Over the Shoulder

A look back in time from the files of the Sunnyside Daily Sun News and Sunnyside Sun

100 YEARS AGO (1917)

The city council had a special meeting to give residents an opportunity to discuss a proposal to open a pool hall inside city limits. More than 367 residents showed up to speak against the suggestion. A handful of people were in favor of the pool hall issue.

90 YEARS AGO (1927)

The Sunnyside Sun installed a new linotype machine and changed its format from a six column to seven column newspaper. The cost of the equipment changes totaled $8,500.

80 YEARS AGO (1937)

No files were found for 1937.

70 YEARS AGO (1947)

Twin babies were the first babies born in Sunnyside in 1947. The babies are the children of Mr. and Mrs. Vance Evans of Sunnyside. The boy and girl infants were born just after midnight at Valley Memorial Hospital.

The Harlem Globetrotters were scheduled to play Sunnyside American Legions team in the Lincoln Gym. The event was sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce.

60 YEARS AGO (1957)

Icy streets on Sunnyside hills were made easier to travel, thanks to a homemade device created by the city street department. The device, made of a back axle and an old fertilizer spreader, was used to spread sand on the roads.

50 YEARS AGO (1967)

Sunnyside High School senior Linda Nathlich was the first-place winner in the school’s homemaking test, earning her the title of Sunnyside High School “1967 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow.”

40 YEARS AGO (1977)

Robert Petranilo Gomez was the New Year’s baby, born at Sunnyside General Hospital at 6 p.m. The son of Wilma and Isabel Gomez of Sunnyside, was born at 6 p.m.

Lute Jerstad, one of five Americans hikers to climb Mt. Everest, was the guest speaker at the Lower Valley Knife and Fork Club meeting. Jerstad had been awarded the Hubbard Medal by the late John F. Kennedy and appeared in several Life magazine articles.

30 YEARS AGO (1987)

Jessica Galvan made her appearance at 12:01 p.m. to be the first New Year’s baby at Sunnyside Community Hospital. She was the daughter of Patricia and Oscar Galvan of Sunnyside.

Washington State Centennial licenses went on sale for the first time. Helen Fletcher of Sunnyside was first in line to purchase the new specialty plates.

20 YEARS AGO (1997)

Malachi Jardine was born at 12:52 p.m. on New Year’s Day to be the first baby of 1997 born at Sunnyside Community Hospital. The baby was the son of Joanne Jardine and David Garcia of Sunnyside.

Longtime Animal Control Officer Norm Moser retired after 10 years of rounding up stray animals in the Sunnyside, Toppenish and Granger areas for the Yakima Humane Society.

Darigold began its second major expansion at the Sunnyside plant located in the Port District. The cheese plant expansion included additional storage and production space. It was expected to cost $12.5 million.

10 YEARS AGO (2007)

A service to ordain Timothy Michael Hughes as a new pastor was at Sunnyside First Baptist Church with members of local clerical serving as witnesses. Included in the dedication ceremony were Hughes’ father, Rev. Michael Hughes of Sunnyside, Deacon Kerry Turley of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Young Life area director Jim Slinker and Rev. James Amend of Richland Southside Church.

Alan Hernandez was the first baby born in Sunnyside in 2007. Born at 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 2, he was the son of Sindi Villalobos and Jose Hernandez of Sunnyside. He was born at Sunnyside Community Hospital.