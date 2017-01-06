Bring on Detroit

‘12’ flag flies above state Capitol Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed today “Seahawks Blue Friday.” The governor was joined by former Seattle cornerback Marcus Trufant at 10:30 a.m. today to raise the “12” flag over the state capitol in advance of the Seahawks postseason football opener against the Detroit Lions.

The “Hawk house” will be lit up like Christmas when the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions face off Saturday in the opening round of NFL playoffs.

The ‘Hawks will have the advantage of home turf for the wildcard game, a situation local “12th Man” Brad Denson believes is a good omen.

“We’ve won on home turf every year we’ve been in this situation since 2004,” Denson said from his house at 514 S. 15th St.

His house is painted in Seahawk colors to show the world his devotion to his team.

And he’s not the only one decorating for Wildcard Weekend.

The Daily Sun’s readers today will get specially designed posters from the newspaper and Bridgeport, Wash., artist Brad Skiff.

The limited-edition poster is on Page 3 today. On the back of the poster are local advertisers showing off their “12th Man” spirit commingled with photos of readers showing off their blue and green.

The posters are designed for easy pullout and can be attached to windows and on doors and walls.

Like many ‘Hawks fans, Denson chooses to watch the game at home.

So tomorrow, he and a few close friends (usually 25-30) will crowd into his house beginning about 4 p.m. for food and beverage to get stoked for the 5:15 p.m. kickoff on Seattle’s home field at 800 Occidental Ave.

“We’ve been doing this for a few years,” he said.

If it’s not too cold, the Denson clan will gather for group photos on the front lawn — before game time.

This year, as soon as the sun goes down, Denson will project a large Seahawk on his house, and light up the yard, goal posts and his inflatable “Seattle Bubba,” which claims center yard.



The Denson family, including wife, Wendy, and the family, dog, “Mary Jane” are all ready for Saturday’s game.

If the crowd gets too congested in front of the living room’s big screen TV, Mary Denson said she will retire to another room to watch the game.

“Mary Jane will be dressed in her own Seahawk jersey,” she said. “She goes crazy when its game day.”

The area’s “12th Man” will be loud and proud in several lower valley communities.

In Zillah, the Chophouse and Stonehenge will be open for the game.

Sue Rowland of Zillah will host a private ‘Hawk viewing party for her sorority sisters.

One of her party-goers said she is looking forward to “... good eats and free drinks.”

Others, like Jamie Casas Palomo, will watch the game alone “…so I can yell, scream and throw things and dance around when we win — or cry, if we lose,” she said. “And no one will ever know.” Palomo added tomorrow is also her birthday.

Meanwhile throughout the valley, restaurants and pubs will have their televisions set to the game. Most will be offering game-day specials.

Herbs Bar and Grill in Grandview is already telling regulars to come early to get a good seat. El Valle Mexican restaurant in Sunnyside, too, is planning for a crowd.

Valley Lanes and RC’s Casino will have television sets to monitor the game.

The area’s private and civic clubs are planning special events, like offering stadium food at the Eagles No. 2829 Aeries on South Hill Road in Sunnyside.

Sunnyside Eagles bar manager Johnny Ozuna said the kitchen will serve hot dogs and hamburgers throughout the game.