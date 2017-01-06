Greyhounds lose match

ELLENSBURG — The Bulldogs defeated Grandview’s boys wrestling team, 60-21, last night.
Four Greyhounds won their matches. Adrian Benitez won the 120-pound bout by pin over Wade Weaver of Ellensburg; Cesar Galvan at 126 pounds pinned Ryker Freeman of the Bulldogs in 2:37; Grandview’s D.J. Saunders won a 7-1 decision over Dean Child in the 132-pound weight class; and Greg Vivar pinned Nick Florence in 4:24 in the 145-pound bout.
Isaac Galindo of the Greyhounds lost by pin in 54 seconds at 285 pounds; David Lopez was pinned in 5:30 in the 138-pound bout; 152-pound Osmar Mendoza was pinned in 1:15; Trinidad Orozco (160 pounds) fell in 1:46; Javier Martinez fell in 1:43 at 170-pounds; Rigo Guerrero (182 pounds) was pinned in 47 seconds; and Vincent Ruiz (195 pounds) was pinned in 1:05.
Ellensburg was handed three matches by forfeit.
